CLEVELAND (AP) — For this year's presidential debate, crowds and pageantry are out, and COVID-19 tests and masks are in.
Debates are typically some of the most exciting nights of the campaign season, drawing a crowd of thousands of staffers, media and guests.
But this year, like almost everything else, things are very different, with a long list of precautions in place.
Instead of the usual auditorium setting, the debate is being hosted by the Cleveland Clinic and Case Western Reserve University in the atrium of a health building that has been turned into a makeshift debate hall.
Far fewer people will be in the audience. And there's little of the usual pageantry.
