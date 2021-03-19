ROEBUCK, SC (FOX Carolina) - A little girl battling a rare disease needs the Upstate's help this weekend.

We first brought you the story of little Ruthie Gregory a couple of months ago, after she was diagnosed with an incredibly rare life-threatening bone marrow failure disorder.

On Saturday Mar. 20, the community will gather outside Page Racing Engines off of U.S. 221 in Roebuck to raise money for the family.

"We just felt that this was something we really needed to do to help the family out," said Page Racing Engines Owner Brandon Page.

Ruthie, who is almost two-years-old, was diagnosed with Dyskeratosis Congenita, a rare bone marrow disorder earlier this year.

Since the diagnosis, the community has raised thousands of dollars and counting to help with medical expenses.

"It's just super encouraging and very helpful, makes us feel loved," said Ruthie's Mom Martina Gregory.

From 4 p.m.-8p.m. on Saturday, there will be a cruise-in fundraiser for Ruthie with food, music, and more.

Page says a handful of local businesses have also donated items to be raffled off, with all the proceeds from the event going to the Gregory family.

"I think it says a lot about the community or even just the business owners themselves that they really take pride in the community in helping each other out and making sure that they're taking care of," explained Page.

On Friday, Martina and Ruthie were in Charleston for a doctor's appointment.

Martina says her daughter is doing well, but a potential donor they had for a bone marrow transplant fell through.

She says that they are back to the drawing board to find a donor, but they won't have to worry about paying for it as Martina says the community has already raised enough money for that.

"We're just kind of living each day to the fullest and having fun with her," she said.

Because DKC, as the disorder is commonly referred as, does not have a cure right now Martina says any more money raised will go towards future travel and medical expenses beyond the transplant they are looking for.