SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A cruise ship industry group says its members are extending the suspension of U.S. sailing operations through the end of the year, just days after the U.S. government effectively lifted its no-sail order despite a global spike in coronavirus infections.
Cruise Lines International Association said its members will use the rest of the year to implement measures to address COVID-19 safety.
On Friday, federal health officials issued new rules that will enable large cruise ships to start sailing again in U.S. waters, though not immediately.
The cruise industry group estimates that the suspension of cruises snuffed out more than $25 billion in economic activity and 164,000 American jobs.
