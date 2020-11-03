The Carnival Pride cruise ship arrives at PortMiami, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Miami. A cruise ship industry group says on Tuesday, Nov. 3, its members are extending the suspension of U.S. sailing operations through the end of the year, just days after the U.S. government effectively lifted its no-sail order despite a global spike in coronavirus infections. Cruise Lines International Association said its members will use the rest of the year to implement measures to address COVID-19 safety. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)