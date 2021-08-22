KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The British military says at least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport. Thousands are still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban, meanwhile, moved to confront the first stirrings of armed resistance since capturing nearly the entire country in a matter of days earlier this month. Anti-Taliban fighters claimed to have captured three mountainous districts, and a militia commander in the only province not yet under Taliban control pledged to fight back if attacked. President Joe Biden said 11,000 individuals were evacuated from Kabul over the weekend.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.