SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. announced plans to develop a new cryptocurrency datacenter in Spartanburg and create 40 new jobs.
Greenidge Generation said it is a vertically integrated cryptocurrency mining and power generation company committed to 100 percent carbon-neutral datacenter operations.
The $264 million dollar investment will be located along 175 acres at 300 Jones Road in Spartanburg and "will house some of the most advanced and efficient cryptocurrency mining computers commercially available", according to the company. Greenidge Generation said it expects the facility to have at least 100 megawatts of datacenter capacity when fully developed.
We're told the first phase of the project is expected to be done in the second half of 2022, with additional expansions to reflect this investment through 2025.
Anyone interested in joining the team should visit here.
