GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Cancer Survivors Park (CSP) Alliance Beacon of Hope will lights up Cancer Survivors Park to shine awareness on Metastatic breast Cancer (MBC).
This is CSP's second year participating in the 3rd annual #LightUpMBC, which is an annual global landmark campaign that shines light on the importance of awareness and funding for MBC.
The Beacon of Hope will light up at 7 p.m. in Cancer Survivors Park, 52 Cleveland Park in teal, green, and pink.
The three colors each have an important meaning. Green represents the triumph of spring over winter, life over death; teal symbolizes healing and spirituality, and a thin pink-ribbon overlay signifies metastatic cancer that originated in the breast.
"Shining a light on Metastatic Breast Cancer (MBC) is important for so many reasons. First, it lets those living with MBC know they are not alone in this fight. Second it raises awareness which can lead to raising more money for MBC Research which will result in more treatment options. More treatment options give us a chance to move this disease from terminal to chronic and that would be a big win," says Roz Weston. Cancer Survivors Park Alliance (CSPA) board member, MBC Survivor, Cancer Awareness Ambassador.
