CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Former Congressman and current Democratic candidate for Governor Joe Cunningham has called for the temporary suspension of the gas tax until the end of the fiscal year, according to his campaign.
Cunningham said he’s called for the South Carolina General Assembly to make the move to help South Carolinians with the recent spike in gas prices.
"Gas prices are out of control and we have to get creative about how to lessen the burden on South Carolina families," said Cunningham. "By suspending the gas tax and supplementing the lost revenue with American Rescue Plan funds or money from the state's $1 billion budget surplus, we can help South Carolinians keep more money in their pocket without delaying or jeopardizing a single infrastructure project.”
The cost of gas in the state has reached a seven-year high as pandemic-related issues have slowed the production and distribution of oil around the world.
The state gas tax is currently $0.26 per gallon and Cunningham said the gas tax would save a driver approximately $5 on each fill-up of a 20-gallon tank.
Gas tank capacities range from 10 gallons in smaller vehicles to more than 30-gallon tanks in larger pick-up trucks, according to the campaign.
"The General Assembly could do this tomorrow. I hope they will take this common-sense step to help South Carolina taxpayers," said Cunningham.
The General Assembly would be able to vote on a gas tax suspension under the current Sine Dine resolution since the increase in gas prices is related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the campaign said.
