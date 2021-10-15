CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson University Police Department (CUPD) said it is investigating a reported attempted sexual assault.
A public safety alert for the university said the attempted sexual assault involved happened Thursday around 1 a.m. in the R-3 parking lot on Perimeter Road.
The alert said the incident was reported to CUPD Thursday evening.
This is all the information we have at this time. Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
