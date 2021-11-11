CLEMSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Clemson University Police are saying suspicious activity on campus was all just a social media prank and the person of interest has been identified.
Several women reported suspicious activity and receiving odd messages Thursday night from the individual pictured above, according to Clemson University Police.
According to police, reports indicate he contacted several female students in their residence halls. Upon contact with the resident, the individual would offer a handwritten note with odd messaging or begin a verbal conversation.
After further investigation, police say the the person of interest has been identified and there is no threat to the campus in relation to this incident.
Police say this incident was result of a social media prank.
MORE NEWS: UnitedHealthcare, Prisma Health reach agreement on multi-year contract
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.