Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Saturday, February 8, Community Options will host it's 12th annual Cupid's Chase 5k event in support of people with disabilities.
This year's race in Greenville will be held at Conestee Park.
Each runner will receive a shirt that says "available" or "unavailable" in the spirit of the Valentine's Day Theme.
All the proceeds from the race will support people with disabilities in the Greenville area.
The race in Greenville will be one of 31 Cupid’s Chase races taking place on February 8th across 9 states. Last year, Community Options netted over $100,000 with 6,000 runners in attendance across the country.
Those interested in running in this year's race can register here.
