Simpsonville, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate city said recycling pick-up could be coming to an end.
On April 13, the City of Simpsonville is voting on a proposal that would end curbside recycling, if passed.
On March 23, the City Council Committee of the Whole voted to move forward with a proposal to bring garbage pick-up back in-house when their contract ends with their third-party vendor in September.
The city said Simpsonville Public Works would take over all sanitation services, and would no longer offer curbside recycling.
Some neighbors are not happy about the proposal.
"I don't like it. I'm a fan of recycling. I'm a fan of being green and keeping our environment clean," Simpsonville resident, Wayne Hawkins said, "We can reuse a lot of things and recycle them. I think that's a lot better than throwing them away."
I dug through records and found the five-year contract between ACE Environmental and the city started in September 2016. The third-party vendor, recently acquired by Meridian Waste, has collected garbage, and offered curbside recycling since.
"Right now all I've got to do is wheel it out to the road and they get it," Hawkins said.
I asked city officials why they're wanting to roll out a new plan. Communications Director, Justin Campbell said, "Residents have expressed concerns about the current service provided by Meridian Waste due to frequently missed cans, difficulty obtaining cans, fallen over cans and trash accidentally strewn across streets."
While the city cites concerns, others are happy with the current service.
"We typically fill up our recycle can more than we do our garbage," Simpsonville resident, Lisa Cordero said.
Simpsonville City Administrator Dianna Gracely cites rising costs as a main concern. In the March 23 meeting, Gracely said the city is paying Pratt Industries $65 dollars for every ton of recycling dropped off to the facility. She said this is costing the city upwards of $5000 dollars a month.
City officials tell me if this does pass, they encourage people to continue recycling. Residents can drop-off recycling at three locations in Simpsonville, including Simpsonville City Park, Brookwood Church and Simpsonville Residential Waste and Recycling Center.
Simpsonville City Council will meet next Tuesday, April 13 6:30. The meeting is open to the public to address their thoughts and concerns.
