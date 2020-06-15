WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) A curfew has been set in Walhalla amid recent protests over a confederate monument.
The curfew beings at 9:00 p.m.
The statue belongs to a group called the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
The monument is known as the "Our Confederate Dead Monument."
It was raised in 1910. It is located along Main Street.
Protesters from both sides were gathered on Monday, some from the Black Lives Matter group, others with confederate flags in tow.
