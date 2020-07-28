RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that a statewide curfew on alcohol sales in restaurants will begin on Friday.
"To drive down numbers and continue our trends moving in the right direction, we're announcing today a statewide curfew on the sale of alcohol at restaurants. Effective this Friday, July 31, restaurants must stop selling alcoholic drinks after 11 p.m.," Cooper said.
Bars have not yet been permitted to reopen in North Carolina.
South Carolina's governor recently enacted a similar cutoff on alcohol sales in bars and restaurants there.
Cooper and public health official Dr. Mandy Cohen announced that North Carolina's COVID-19 numbers were stabilizing, but both urged that it's time to buckle down and not ease up on precuations.
Cohen said the numbers began improving about three weeks after the statewide face mask mandate went into effect.
Still, new case counts and hospitalizations remain high.
"It’s encouraging to see our numbers are stabilizing, particularly when other states are seeing spikes. But the numbers are still too high. In order to start a downward trend, we have to double down on actions that slow the spread of the virus," Cooper said.
Cooper's new order will not apply to grocery stores, convenience stores or other entities permitted to sell alcohol for off-premises consumption.
It also states that local governments who have already implemented similar orders will remain in effect.
MORE NEWS - More than 1,500 new COVID cases confirmed in SC Tuesday & 52 new deaths
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.