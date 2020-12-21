HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – A restaurant owner said he and his staff were shocked when a happy customer left a $1,000 tip for a server over the weekend.
Rob Conroy owns Mezzaluna Brick Oven and Tap House with his wife Courtney and said they have been grateful for their community’s support amid the pandemic.
“It’s been a tough year, especially in our industry,” Conroy said. “But there are some generous people out there, as this weekend reminded us.”
On Saturday, Conroy said a customer left Mezzaluna server Johnny Halloway a $1,000 tip as a special Christmas gift: A customer left a $1,000 tip on a $146 bill, along with a note wishing Johnny a Merry Christmas.
“It was amazing. We thought it might be a practical joke at first,” Conroy said. But he said, it was no joke at all.
“It was a great show of compassion and we are grateful for it,” he added.
Conroy said the restaurant has seen other big tippers, with some folks opting leave the occasional $50 or $100 bill, but never a tip this large.
