RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A severed fiber optic cable has shut down Virginia's online voter registration system.
Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote in Virginia before Election Day.
The Virginia Department of Elections said Tuesday in statement on Twitter that a cut cable was affecting connectivity for multiple agencies, including the citizen portal and registrar’s offices.
The state's IT agency said in a tweet that the cable was inadvertently cut during a Chesterfield County roadside utilities project.
Six hours later, the portal was back online.
But the fallout already included threats of legal action and concerns that voters were being disenfranchised at a crucial moment.
More news: Clemson duo of QB Lawrence, RB Etienne in line for Heisman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.