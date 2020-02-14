(FOX Carolina) -- An unlikely pair has become the best of friends, Lundy the chihuahua, and Herman the pigeon.
An animal group called 'The Mia Foundation' specializes in rescuing animals born with birth defects.
Herman can't fly like other pigeons, and Lundy can't use her back legs, according to caretakers.
But certainly does not stop their cuddling!
You can find out more about 'The Mia Foundation' here.
MORE NEWS - Police: Evidence in dead man's trash can led officers to Faye Swetlik's body; both deaths are connected
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.