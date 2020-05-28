Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday, May 29, CVS is opening 15 drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in South Carolina, including six right here in the Upstate.
Back in April, the company committed to opening 1,000 locations across the country by the end of May to test for COVID-19.
These new sites will utilize self-swab tests and be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines.
The tests will be available at the following locations:
- CVS Pharmacy, 1405 East Greenville Street, Anderson, SC 29621
- CVS Pharmacy, 1300 Tiger Boulevard, Clemson, SC 29631
- CVS Pharmacy, 2210 Laurens Road, Greenville, SC 29607
- CVS Pharmacy, 3901 Pelham Road, Greenville, SC 29615
- CVS Pharmacy, 3300 Wade Hampton Boulevard, Greenville, SC 29687
- CVS Pharmacy, 1751 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307
Patients will be required to register in advance at CVS.com.
Everyone will be required to stay in their cars and be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be given a test kit with instructions.
A CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.
The company says testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.
A complete lists of drive-thru testing sites can be found here.
