Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - CVS is planning to double the number of its COVID-19 testing sites across the country by adding more than 2,000 new testing locations.
Here in South Carolina we'll see seven new sites including three in the Upstate. Locations coming to the Upstate starting Friday, September 18, will be located at:
- CVS Pharmacy, 222 South Main Street, Belton, SC 29627
- CVS Pharmacy, 87 Garner Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303
- CVS Pharmacy, 6160 Wade Hampton Boulevard, Taylors, SC 29687
With the added locations, CVS will have 62 drive-thru testing sites across South Carolina.
Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule and appointment. Children 12 and older are now eligible for testing at drive-thru locations. A legal guardian must complete the child's registration and accompany them to the test.
A full list of testing locations can be found below:
