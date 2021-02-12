GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - As a small number of CVS pharmacies will begin offering vaccines in South Carolina beginning Friday for people in phase 1A, a spokesperson for the agency said anyone hoping to get vaccines at the pharmacies must make an appointment, preferably online.
"We have created a fully digital end-to-end experience to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations, including—importantly—the required second dose," explained Tori Canada, a CVS spokesperson. "South Carolinians must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS Customer Service: (800) 746-7287."
No one will be charged for receiving the vaccines, Canada said.
She said that, under federal guidelines, South Carolina CVS stores are expected to receive 15,300 doses. Some pharmacies in Greenville, Anderson, and Clemson will be among the 17 in the state offering vaccinations.
