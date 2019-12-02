Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - This is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, but as you make your purchases, the Better Business Bureau says Cyber Monday shoppers need to be on the lookout for scams.
Vee Daniel, President of the Better Business Bureau Upstate South Carolina says cyber scams are all to prevalent this time of year.
“Scammers look for a reason,” says Daniel, “They look for a holiday to make it easy to scam just because a lot of people are out there looking to purchase.”
She says beware of false advertising and phony websites so you can avoid becoming a victim. “The biggest thing they need to do is make sure they know who they’re dealing with. If you’re getting ready to buy a sweater online or social media you need to make sure you look up that business before doing business with them,” says Daniel.
The BBB president says it’s easier to get your money back if you opt to pay with a credit card and she says shoppers should take the time to research a seller’s return policy. “Some stores have no return policy so if you don’t see anything you want to make sure you’re asking,” says Daniel.
Finally, she points out, make sure you’re shopping on a secure website. That’s indicated by the “s” in the https in the website address.
“It’s sad that we have to deal with scammers,” says Daniel, “But at the end of the day we all need to do our part to make sure we try to be savvy when it comes to purchases.”
You can report a scam or read about scams that are happening on the Better Business Bureau’s website. Plus, if you want to ask questions about a business before making a transaction, you can call the BBB at
864-242-5052.
