GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - "Riding for those who can’t ride anymore"; that was the goal for the "Ride of Silence".
The Ride of Silence is a national effort to bring awareness to those who have been killed while riding a bicycle.
Nearly 45 cyclists gathered to ride in Greenville on Wednesday evening. Gregg Alley was Wednesday’s ride leader, told FOX Carolina this ride is an important way to bring more visibility to the dangers bicyclists face.
“We have a lot of people in this community with bicycles as their only form of transportation," he said.
Now that temperatures are warmer, more people will be out on the streets and trails biking. Cyclists say they need to be given consideration as well.
“Accidents are happening on the roads. And I think this helps bring awareness to the entire community,” said Lewis McWhite, one of the cyclists who rode on Wednesday. “To those who are driving cars that are out here on the road: we are legitimate vehicles, and most of us are responsible riders who try to follow the road rules of South Carolina.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.