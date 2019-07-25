ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - 33-year-old Kelvin Oyakilhome Irabor will spend more than 5 years in prison after a jury convicted him of voluntary manslaughter for shooting and killing another man in 2015 along with another shooting incident that same day.
Buncombe County district attorney Todd Williams announced the conviction on Thursday, saying Irabor will face a maximum 87-month sentence. The sentence was handed down by Superior Court judge William Coward.
Williams says Irabor was originally tried for 1st degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Dondre Nelson. According to Williams, Irabor fired a .380 handgun near Nelson's on October 15, 2015 at the Ledgewood Village apartments. Irabor reportedly tried to get more ammunition for that gun, but failed, and he later "borrowed" a loaded 9mm handgun from another neighbor. Later, he pulled the borrowed 9mm on Nelson during a confrontation at the apartments in east Asheville.
Williams says Nelson was shot once in the abdomen, passing away at Mission Hospital the same day.
Irabor was originally brought to trial in 2017 and found guilty of 2nd degree murder during the trial for the heftier 1st degree offense. However, the North Carolina Court of Appeals ordered a new trial in November 2018, saying "the trial court committed prejudicial error by failing to include the relevant no duty to retreat and stand-your-ground provisions from its jury instructions on self-defense". The appeals court said Irabor was standing his ground against Nelson, having fired two warning shots into the ground as Nelson reportedly advanced on him. The court also noted the shots fired from earlier in the day stemmed from an conflict involving multiple parties, including Irabor.
Both the court and Williams noted that Nelson was not armed.
Williams released this quote as part of the announcement:
“Though I respect the jury’s decision and accept their verdict, the evidence the State presented in these two trials suggests Irabor acted with malicious intent. Twice, on the very same day, Mr. Irabor fired a handgun at others. In the hours after the first shooting, Mr. Irabor attempted to purchase additional ammunition for his .380 pistol, and failing that “borrowed” a loaded 9mm handgun from a third person at Ledgewood Apartments. After borrowing the firearm, Mr. Irabor became involved in a confrontation with Mr. Nelson in a parking lot. Mr. Nelson told Mr. Irabor that he endangered his children by shooting around them earlier that day. Mr. Irabor stated “shut up, or I’ll do you dirty” then fired the borrowed weapon three times at Mr. Nelson. There was no evidence that Mr. Nelson was armed in this tragic and senseless case of gun violence; my sympathies are with the victim’s family and his children.”
In addition to serving the active term in prison, Judge Coward also entered a Civil Judgment against Irabor of $5,260 in restitution to Nelson’s mother for funeral expenses paid by her in the burial of her son.
