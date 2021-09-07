HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- D.W. Daniel Football announces that they will play a game against the Hendersonville Bearcats on September 10 at 7:30 p.m.
Officials say this new game is due to the cancellation of their game vs. Laurens Highschool. Multiple schools in Laurens County temporarily moved to online instruction due to the spread of COVID-19.
More news: SCDOT: Crews to start removing the I-85 chute Tuesday night
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.