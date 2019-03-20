HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) District Attorney Greg Newman announced Wednesday that the trial for a man accused of kidnapping and killing another man while on the run from deputies, will be postponed yet again.
A press release from Newman says that Public Defender Paul Welch, the lead counsel for Phillip Michael Stroupe, has been removed by a Superior Court judge.
Stroupe stands accused of murder, robbery, and kidnapping in the July 2017 death of 68-year-old Thomas Andrew Bryson.
Due to the change in lawyers, Newman says Stroupe's original trial date of May will now be postponed while client and counsel prepare.
“Naturally, we are disappointed that we cannot proceed to trial in May,” commented District Attorney Newman. “We have already issued witness subpoenas and several people have made travel arrangements for the month of May."
Newman anticipates a delay of several more months.
Stroupe remains in custody under no bond.
RELATED: Judge denies accused WNC killer motion to move trial out of Henderson Co.
Mills River dedicates basketball court in memory of man who was kidnapped, killed
MORE NEWS: Mauldin Police ask for help locating missing 16-year-old girl
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.