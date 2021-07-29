RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - The District Attorney's Office has justified deadly force used against a suspect by Rutherford County deputies in an officer-involved shooting that happened in Dec. of 2020.

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office released body camera video Thursday from an incident where deputies were trying to serve Ethan Tyler Calton, a convicted felon, with warrants at a home along Greystone Circle on Dec. 1, 2020.

You can view the full body cam video from the sheriff's office here. (WARNING: The video contains violent and graphic content)

After a thorough investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), District Attorney Ted Bell said before the incident happened, Calton knew he was wanted and recorded a video of himself stating the following:

"I got warrants for my arrest man. Robbery with a dangerous weapon, first degree burglary, identity theft, obtaining property by false pretenses and habitual felon. I’m a Level 6 and I got a pending *** possession of meth charge. You won’t never see me again bro, because I’m about to go do all this time. I’m gonna do suicide by cop."

Bell also said that the autopsy showed that Calton had meth and dextromethorphan in his system at the time of the shooting and he died seconds after being shot.

The Office said they reviewed all of the evidence and information from the actual incident on Dec. 1 and deemed the law enforcement officer's use of deadly physical force against Calton was justified. No charges will be brought by the Office onto the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.

MORE NEWS: Oconee County deputies say missing Salem woman has been found