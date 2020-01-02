CHARLOTTE (FOX Carolina) - A North Carolina District Attorney's office says two former clergymen who served in the state were "credibly accused" of committing sexual offenses against children during the 1970s and 1980s, but only one is still alive.
According to a press release from the 43rd District Attorney's Office, a list was published on December 30, 2019 by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charlotte which included several clergy to have been accused of such crimes since 1972, when the diocese was created. One clergy worked in Cherokee County, N.C., while the other was accused of crimes in Kentucky but became a university campus minister.
ADELBERT "DEL" HOLMES
The first clergy named in the press release was Adelbert "Del" Holmes. He was accused of molesting three children in Murphy, N.C. while an active clergy member in 1976. The release says the Catholic Church was first made aware of the allegations against Holmes in 1988, twelve years after the alleged molestation took place.
During his time with the church, Holmes was active at St. William Catholic Church in Murphy and the Immaculate Conception Catholic Mission in Hayesville. The 43rd District Attorney's Office notes there is no recorded documentation the Catholic church notified local law enforcement nor their office of the allegations in 1988. The press release says the lack of notification during that time frame was "not surprising".
Holmes was removed from the ministry in 1991. He died in 2013, meaning the office cannot pursue a case against him.
AL BEHM
Clergyman Al Behm was first active in Kentucky during the 1970s. This was where he was first accused of child sexual offenses during that time, although the press release did not indicate when those allegations were made or if the Catholic church was made aware.
Behm would then move on to become the first campus minister at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee during the 1980s. According to the Charlotte diocese, he wasn't accused of committing any crimes while at WCU. He would leave the ministry in 1993.
DISTRICT ATTORNEY CALLS FOR VICTIMS TO COME FORWARD
Ashley Hornsby Welch, the district attorney for the 43rd District, notes there is no statute of limitations for felonies in North Carolina, urging child sexual abuse victims to come forward and make a report to local law enforcement to explore possible prosecution.
“If you have been a victim of child sexual abuse, we are committed to seeking justice for you. North Carolina does not have a statute of limitations on these atrocious crimes which means we are able to prosecute individuals when there is probable cause even decades after the crime,” she said.
Welch notes her office successfully prosecuted a former Episcopal priest for crimes he committed on children in Waynesville more than two decades ago.
