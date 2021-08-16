ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - On August 12, United States Attorney Buncombe County said a former superior court judge was sentenced to two years in prison for sex crimes with a minor.
On March 30, 2019, Former Catawba County Superior Court Judge Daniel Ray Green, 67, took a 14-year-old boy to the Baymont Inn on Hendersonville Road in Asheville, according to the DA's office. There, Green gave the boy alcohol, showed him pornography and performed sexual activities next to the boy.
The DA said the victim escaped by pretending that he needed to get ice from the machine outside the hotel room. Once outside he texted a close friend and called his mother, who then called police.
Documents show that Green pleaded guilty to indecent liberties with a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, providing alcohol to a minor under the age of 16, and disseminating obscene material to a minor. He has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison.
The DA's office mentioned in addition to Green's prison sentence, he was also sentenced to a suspended term for 6-8 months and be placed on supervised probation for three years as a result of his guilty plea to felony disseminating obscene material to a minor. Green will pay restitution of $3715 for the victim’s medical expenses and he will register as a sex offender for 30 years. He will receive sex offender treatment while in prison.
Green has been disbarred from the practice of law in North Carolina.
MORE NEWS: Deputies investigating after two men found dead near road in Pickens County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.