GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) US Attorney Sherri A. Lydon said Wednesday that a Greenville man who was interested in joining the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) was sentenced after he plead guilty to a gun charge.
According to Lydon, agents with the FBI and ATF went to 51-year-old Michael Bruse Messer Jr.'s home on April 11, 2018. They said they were meeting with him.
During their visit, agents recovered a .38 caliber pistol.
The agents said they visited Messer about a month later, this time with a warrant. After a search of his home, agents found another .38 caliber pistol, .38 caliber ammunition, and assorted items related to ISIS.
An investigation ensued, and agents determined Messer had posted a message in an online forum that he was interested in joining ISIS and volunteering to be a suicide bomber.
Prior state and federal convictions from 1986-2018 prohibited Messer from possessing firearms. Those prior convictions are as follows:
- Grand larceny
- Burglary
- Forgery
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
Messer plead guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, and was sentenced to ten years in prison. No parole was offered.
