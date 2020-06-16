ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) District Attorney Todd Williams said Tuesday he was handing the case file on a Buncombe County Sheriff's Office deputy involved in a theft investigation over to an independent prosecutor to make a charging decision so Williams could avoid any conflict of interest.
Below is Williams statement on the matter:
“Yesterday, I requested the assistance of an independent prosecutor concerning the alleged theft of a firearm from Carolina Guns and Gear by Buncombe County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Don Eberhardt so that the case file could be reviewed and a charging decision could be made that is free from any actual or perceived conflict of interest. NC law allows District Attorneys to request temporary assistance of outside counsel when there is a conflict of interest. I feel there is a conflict of interest due to Chief Deputy Eberhardt's central role in the command structure of the Sheriff's Office. The Buncombe County District Attorney's Office will have no further role in this matter.”
In late April, the sheriff's office confirmed Eberhardt had been placed on administrative leave amid an investigation conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation.
SBI agents said they were requested by the Buncombe County District Attorney to conduct the investigation on April 21. They say it involved the alleged theft of a firearm from a local firearms store involving Eberhardt.
The incident reportedly took place on April 9.
The Sheriff's Office said Eberhardt's administrative leave began on April 24.
