CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The U.S. Attorney's Office said Monday that three members of the North Carolina Blood gang sect, Nine Trey Gangsters, were sentenced to prison, including one high-ranking leader.
43-year-old Cynthia Gilmore, also known as Cynthia Young or Lady Bynt, was sentenced to 19 years in prison for racketeering conspiracy.
A press release from the Attorney General's office said Gilmore had been convicted alongside Blood Godfathers Pedro Gutierrez and James Baxton by a jury on May 17.
“As a trusted leader of the Nine Trey Gangsters, Cynthia Gilmore played an integral role in the gang’s violent mission by trafficking narcotics, robbing other drug dealers, and acting as a communications conduit for Pedro Gutierrez, the gang’s incarcerated leader who had previously ordered a gang war,” said Benczkowski.
U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray said Gilmore had risen to leadership of the Nine Trey Gangsters- a prominent sect of the Bloods in North Carolina.
Two other members of the gang were sentenced Monday, to lesser sentences. Robert Allen McClinton, aka Trigga, 29, of Charlotte, was sentenced to 43 months. Renaldo Rodregus Camp, aka Rodeo and Drop, 40, of Shelby, was sentenced to 70 months.
Benczkowski said a total of 67 Nine Trey Gangsters members have either plead guilty or been convicted at trial. Twelve of the defendants were in high-ranking leadership positions.
