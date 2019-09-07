ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Buncombe County District Attorney's Office announced that an Iowa man pleaded guilty to an upgraded charge of felony assault on a handicapped person back in December 2018.
According to Asheville Police, Timothy Joseph Gates, 31 from Waterloo, Iowa, was driving along Long Shoals Road on December 8, 2018 when his vehicle collided with the victim's.
Caught on the victim's dash cam, Gates can be seen approaching the victim - who had stepped out of his car to speak with Gates about the accident.
In a press release from the District Attorney, they say the dash cam video portrays the victim as conspicuously disabled in his right arm. He also reportedly suffers from a mobility impairment, as was made apparent in his gait and movement.
On the recording, Gates can be seen brutally assaulting the gentleman, screaming in his face and repeatedly punching and kicking him while he's on the ground.
Asheville Police initially charged the Iowa man with simple assault, but that charge has since been upgraded to a felony.
“I became personally involved with this case after the victim’s mother contacted my office seeking an enhanced charge based on her son’s disability. Upon looking into the matter further and determining that there was clear, indisputable evidence of the disability, I authorized the felony assault charge,“ District Attorney Todd Williams said. “I appreciate that Mr. Gates accepted responsibility by pleading guilty without any plea negotiation for these malicious and incomprehensible acts and I thank the court for imposing this active sentence.”
On September 3, 2019, Gates pleaded guilty to the felony assault charge and was sentenced to 20-33 months in prison.
