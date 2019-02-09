BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Bucnombe County District Attorney announced Saturday that a 25-year-old man pleaded guilty to drug trafficking.
Cedrick Antonio McDuffie, pleaded guilty to multiple counts of trafficking in dangerous drugs in Buncombe County Superior Court.
Back in June of 2018, officers were conducting surveillance after learning that several narcotics sales were made using a red Dodge pickup truck.
On June 13, officers conducted a traffic stop of the Dodge near the intersection of Tunnel Road and Crocket Avenue. McDuffie was the driver of the car.
A K-9 unit searching the interior of the vehicle and found marijuana concealed in the truck's gas cap. A patting down of McDuffie yielded the discovery of a softball sized plastic bag hidden in his groin area.
Inside that bag, officers say they found several individually packaged bags of a mixture of acetyl fentanyl, heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine. Two other small baggies were found in McDuffie's shoes that contained methamphetamine.
He plead guilty to trafficking in both heroin and methamphetamine. He's been sentenced to 90-120 months for the heroin charge and 70-93 months for the methamphetamine charge. A judge ordered that they be served consecutively. He also has to pay a total of $150,000 in fines.
