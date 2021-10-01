HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, District Attorney Andrew Murray announced a man has been sentenced after driving while impaired and causing a wreck that killed his wife.
The District Attorney said on August 4, 2018, Charles Louis Gardner, was driving a motorcycle at high speeds and attempted to pass a box truck on the left in a no passing zone. The box truck driver initiated a legal left turn at the same time that the motorcyclist passed. Both Charles and his wife, Joanie Gardner, were through off the motorcycle.
Joanie was sadly killed in on impact with the ground while Charles suffered from life-threatening injuries, said the DA.
After further investigation, we're told troopers found out that Charles had been driving the motorcycle on a revoked license, at high speeds and was impaired at the time of the accident with a blood alcohol content of .14.
Officials said Charles was sentenced to 73-100 months in prison for aggravated felony death by vehicle, driving while impaired, and driving while license revoked.
