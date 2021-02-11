ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Solicitor Todd Williams said Thursday a man who drugged and raped a 15-year-old girl in 2017 will spend at least the next 15 years in prison.
Gerald Rolle, age 52, pled guilty Tuesday to Attempted Statutory Rape of a Child age 15 or younger, and was sentenced to between 189 months minimum to 287 months maximum in prison. The judge also ruled that once Rolle is released, he must register as a sex offender for 30 years.
"Evidence, that included DNA evidence, proved that the defendant exploited an existing relationship with the victim to perpetrate this crime by plying the victim with multiple powerful drugs, taking her to his car, and sexually assaulting her while she was under the influence. This behavior is heinous and cannot be tolerated in our community," said District Attorney Todd Williams in a news release.
The crime happened on June 24, 2017. The victim met Rolle, who she knew through a friend, at a gas station. Rolle then gave the girl liquid Xanax, cocaine, and liquor before driving to another location, where Williams said Rolle performed multiple sex acts on the victim while she was intoxicated.
When the victim returned home, she informed her mother of what had happened, and the victim was taken to the hospital, where a Sexual Assault Kit was performed. DNA cells recovered from the victim's body matched Rolle's DNA profile.
“My office consulted with the victim in advance of this plea to obtain her support for securing a sure conviction so that she and others will be able to live life free of fear of the defendant's predation and assault. The plea also ensures that this victim would not be required to endure the emotional toll of a trial by reliving her experience through testimony before a jury of twelve. With this conviction, the victim can continue her recovery and healing without further trauma,” Williams said after the conviction.
