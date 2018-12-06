Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams said an Arden man is headed to prison for a series of beating, strangling, and harassing a woman by calling her hundreds of times.
Williams said Lewie Robinson, 54 of Arden pleaded guilty to felony counts of assault inflicting serious bodily injury, and assault by strangulation and multiple misdemeanor counts of assault on a female and violation of a domestic violence protective orders.
Robinson called the victim 223 times over four months from Buncombe County Detention after being ordered by the court to have no contact with the victim.
The judge sentenced Robinson to serve at least three-and-a-half years in prison and once again ordered Robinson to not contact the victim.
Williams said Robinson had a history of domestic violence offenses dating back ten years.
