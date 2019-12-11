Transylvania County, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, the N.C. District Attorney for District 42 announced the conviction of three men found guilty of murder.
Evidence presented at trial showed Connell Hawkins, Chadley Norris and James Ray murdered 18-year-old Saul Ayala on July 20, 2017.
Ayala was found face down on Washington Avenue in Brevard and pronounced dead on scene. The cause of death was the result of multiple stab wounds to the neck, chest and head. The medical examiner's office also said Ayala was found to have wounds on his arms indicating he tried to protect himself.
A fourth person charged with murder in the case, Nioka Metcalf, testified on behalf of the state saying she transported the others away from the murder scene. Metcalf also testified she heard a conversation between the men planning to rob Ayala prior to the murder.
DNA evidence of the suspects was found at the scene of the crime and witnesses from both the N.C. State Crime Lab and labs in Edneyville and Raleigh testified about the DNA proof.
“This homicide is particularly brutal considering the number of stab wounds, the depth and length of the wounds, as well the age of the victim,” commented District Attorney Greg Newman. “None of the defendants admitted to who actually did the stabbing, but North Carolina law allows us to charge and prosecute any and all persons for murder who conspired and acted together to bring about the death of someone. Our evidence was strong to establish that all three men on trial were directly involved in robbing and killing an 18 year old kid. These co-defendants killed this kid, left him in the street like a piece of discarded garbage, took what little money he had, and then used his blood-stained money at a convenient store a few hours later like nothing happened. The clerk recognized the blood on both a 10 dollar and 20 dollar bill. We clearly cannot have people loose in our communities who behave worse than animals,” added Mr. Newman.
Following eight days of jury selection, another eight days of trial and six hours of deliberation, Hawkins, Norris, and Ray were all found guilty of first degree murder. All three were given life sentences with no possibility of parole.
Nioka Metcalf was given a reduced sentence in exchange for her testimony to be announced on Wednesday after appearing in court.
