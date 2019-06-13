Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County district attorney said a pregnant woman who was killed in Asheville Wednesday night was a witness in an ongoing trial for a man accused of killing another pregnant woman in Asheville.
Asheville Police said Tiyquasha Antwonique Simuel, 24, was found shot at Deaverview Apartments and died at the hospital.
Police say an initial call came in at 11:26 p.m. for shots fired, and when they arrived on scene, a second call came in reporting a victim of a gunshot wound in the area of Boyd Avenue and Ivy Street.
Officers with the Asheville Police Department responded to both locations and after investigating discovered the two incidents were related.
Police say when they arrived on scene they discovered Simuel, who was pregnant, had been shot multiple times.
Simuel was then taken to Mission Hospital where unfortunately she died, but the baby survived, according to police.
On Thursday, District Attorney Todd Williams confirmed Simuel testified if the trial against Nathaniel Dixon, who is accused of killing Candace Pickens and shooting her 3-year-old son in an Asheville park in May 2016. Pickens was pregnant at the time of her death. Her unborn baby did not survive.
"In late May, Ms. Simuel testified in the trial of State v. Nathaniel Dixon," Williams said in a news release. "Ms. Simuel was released from the subpoena obligating her to be available to provide testimony late last week and was free to return to her most recent residence."
Williams said his office notified the judge presiding over the ongoing trial, and the judge issued protection orders for others who are involved in the trial.
Asheville police are still investigating the shooting.
No suspects have been named at this time.
RELATED: Father sues after pregnant woman left to die beside 3-year-old son in Asheville park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.