HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The murder trial for a Western North Carolina man accused of kidnapping and killing another has been delayed once more, this time due to COVID-19 concerns.
Philip Michael Stroupe II is accused of killing 68-year-old Thomas Andrew Bryson near his home in Millls River on July 26, 2017, while Stroupe was on the run from law enforcement in Transylvania County.
Stroupe's trial has been delayed countless times, the latest as a result of the removal of the lead counsel in March of 2019.
Now, District Attorney Greg Newman says the trial will be postponed until further notice due to courts being shut down for jury trials amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Newman says the North Carolina Chief Justice has not yet decided on when jury trials will be permitted to resume in the state.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
MORE NEWS:
Operation Groundhog Day: 39 arrested, drugs, guns, vehicles seized in Upstate drug trafficking bust
Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office investigating after video of man coughing on Walmart items goes viral
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.