COLUMBUS, NC (FOX Carolina) - Polk County District Attorney Greg Newman announced Tuesday he intends to seek the death penalty against a man accused of killing a Landrum woman and leading deputies to her body in a well months later.
Newman said Jeremy Lynn Bradshaw of Columbus was indicted on a first degree murder charge in September after he was arrested back in February.
Investigators believe Bradshaw killed Karen Denise Jenkins sometime between November 15, 2017 and November 17, 2017.
Polk County deputies found Jenkins’ body on February 23 of this year in a well on property owned by Bradshaw’s relatives.
“I am not at liberty to discuss the particular facts of the case while it is pending, but I can tell you that I am satisfied that at least one aggravating factor exists to support the death penalty if Bradshaw is convicted of first degree murder,” Newman said in a news release.
A trial date has not been set.
Bradshaw is being held in the Polk County Jail with no bond.
