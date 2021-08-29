WOODFIN, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Woodfin Police Department and the Buncombe County District Attorney's Office are investigating an incident that occurred on August 24, 2021, along Riverside Drive.
Officers say they responded to a call concerning an individual that was not conscious at around 2:54 p.m. on Tuesday.
The caller added that the individual was sitting half inside and half outside of a vehicle, according to officers.
Buncombe County EMS, the Woodfin Fire Department and the Woodfin Police Department responded to the scene as a possible overdose.
When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the individual unconscious inside of a vehicle. They later identified the individual as Jonathan Barker. According to officers, they woke up the Barker and determined that they did not need medical personnel. During this interaction, officers say that they noticed evidence of a criminal violation inside the car. Officers then asked Barker to exit the vehicle.
Barker refused to get out, and a physical altercation took place inside the car, according to officers. Eventually, officers took Barker into custody, according to officers.
According to officers, Barker was arrested and charged with three counts of Assault, Resisting a public officer, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and an Open Container violation.
Officers say the Woodfin Police Department reviews every use of force. These reviews are to make sure that it follows the standards set by policy and law.
You can read their full statement that the Woodfin Police Department Facebook page.
According to officers, they voluntarily forwarded this incident to the Buncombe County District Attorney's Office for review. According to officers, this incident does not meet the criteria established in the Memorandum of Understanding for investigation of uses of excessive force signed by the Woodfin Police department.
The Buncombe County District Attorney's Office confirmed the investigation via Twitter on Thursday.
The Buncombe County DA's office is currently reviewing an incident involving Woodfin Police Officers that occurred yesterday at 834 Riverside Drive.— Buncombe County DA (@BuncombeCoDA) August 26, 2021
Further public comment will be made when the review is complete.@asheville @ashevillenews #asheville #avlnews
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.