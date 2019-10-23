CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Dabo and Kathleen Swinney served as guest Subway sandwich artists at the Clemson location Wednesday afternoon.
Throughout October, the Subway and other businesses have partnered with WCCP 105.5 The Roar to sell $5 Tigers for Tatas wristbands with all proceeds benefiting Dabo’s All In Team® Foundation.
Ten Subway restaurants have Tigers for Tatas wristbands available for a $5 donation while supplies last.
The restaurants are Seneca (both Sheep Farm Road and Highway 123), Walhalla, Westminster, Salem (all of these are Oconee County), Clemson (two locations at Downtown College Avenue and Tiger Boulevard), Central (next to Walmart), Liberty (all are Pickens County), and Pendleton (Anderson County).
