CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney and his wife, Kathleen Swinney, served as honorary sandwich artists at the Clemson Subway on Thursday to help raise awareness and support for the fight against breast cancer, according to a spokesperson for the Summit Group.
The Swinneys constructed sandwiches and interacted with customers Thursday afternoon at the restaurant on Tiger Boulevard.
Ten Subway restaurants in the Upstate are selling $5 “Tigers for Tatas” wristbands through October.
All proceeds go to Dabo’s All In Team Foundation.
The participating restaurants are in Seneca (both Sheep Farm Road and Highway 123), Walhalla, Westminster, Salem, Clemson (two locations at Downtown College Avenue and Tiger Boulevard), Central (next to Walmart), Liberty, and Pendleton.
Swinney said breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women in South Carolina. The Swinney family has personally felt the impact of breast cancer and Dabo's All In Team Foundation is committed to raising awareness and money to help fund new technology and find a cure, according to a news release. Since 2009, Dabo's All In Team Foundation has raised and donated more than $850,000 to breast cancer prevention and research.
