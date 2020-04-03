CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Friday he and his coaching staff “have never been more busy” as they work to stay in touch with players and remotely plan for the upcoming season.
“It’s a challenge for everyone, and how we react to that challenge is going to determine our success when we get on the other side of this thing,” Swinney said of the coronavirus outbreak and its overall impact on college and football operations.
The coach said the biggest hurdle was keeping in touch with players and keeping them engaged while they are not at school.
“Really the only thing we can’t do right now is meet and practice together,” Swinney said.
Swinney said coaches are sending out workouts and videos guiding players through how to do weightless workouts.
A website has also been setup to offer meal plans, grocery lists, and cooking instructions to keep the guys eating healthy.
Swinney said he was optimistic, however, because the team is further along that they were this time last year and players are consistently working on team character and their personal growth.
