CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Drive-thru customers at the Bojangles in Pendleton got quite the surprise Wednesday afternoon when Clemson's head coach, Dabo Swinney, and wife, Kathleen, handed out their order.
The Swinneys and their All In Team Foundation visited the local Bojangles to help the Tigers for Tatas campaign to raise money and awareness for breast cancer.
"1 in 7 women in their lifetime will be diagnosed with breast cancer, It is the most commonly diagnosed cancer and the leading cause of cancer related to deaths in women in South Carolina," according to DHEC.
The Swinney family has seen the impact of breast cancer first hand after Kathleen suffered the loss of her sister to the disease.
Since 2009, Dabo and Kathleen's All In Team foundation has committed their time to raising awareness and money to help fund new technology and find a cure. The foundation has raised and donated over $1.25 million to breast cancer prevention and research.
This event also comes ahead of Clemson's home game on Saturday that will be focused on breast cancer awareness, according to the All In team.
MORE NEWS: Hazmat teams evacuating neighborhood restaurant in Clemson area, official says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.