Friends and family of Devon Dillashaws gathered in a circle of prayer at Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Dacusville. They were holding hands and asking for a full recovery.
Devon was in a horrendous motorcycle accident on Sunday. He suffered many injuries and continues to fight for his life.
The turnout was meaningful, but not shocking to his family.
"I kind of expected it because of the outpouring that has already been shown," said his cousin, Bethany Holder. "Every time we go up to the hospital people are just there."
Devon's cousin and aunt said it shows how much he is loved and about the friendships and relationships he's made over the years.
"Devon smiled from the time he was born until Sunday," said his aunt, Pam Dillashaw. "He always had a smile on his face and everybody loved Devon, it's just apparent."
Which is why it's so heartbreaking to see him suffering. Devon was riding his motorcycle, a big hobby of his on Sunday, when he was involved in an accident. He has a long way to go but his friends and family refuse to give up hope.
"Right now they are monitoring him to see about any brain injuries and they are just trying to get him to breathe on his own," Dillashaw said. "It's just going to be a day by day step, hopefully they are working on fixing his broken bones. It's going to be a day by day, minute by minute thing but he is definitely progressing. Since he's been there it's been a step in the right direction."
That's why prayer means everything to them right now and more than 100 people came together, falling to their knees at the alter asking that Devon will soon be out of the hospital, healed and smiling.
"He's always goofy, always happy, always smiling the biggest smile that you've ever seen and to know him is to love him," said Holder.
