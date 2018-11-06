Dacusville, SC (FOX Carolina) - This morning FOX Carolina received reports that polling stations in Dacusville were being forced to use paper ballots.
A poll manager at one of the locations told us that it was all of Dacusville and and that they had been given the wrong booths.
We've reached out the the Pickens County elections office to try and confirm what caused the mix up.
We'll update when we know more.
