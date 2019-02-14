GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – United Airlines is adding nonstop flights between Denver, CO and the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport beginning this summer, GSP announced Thursday.
Denver (DEN) will become the United’s fifth nonstop destination from GSP, beginning on June 7.
The new daily nonstop flights will be on Embraer 175 aircraft with 76 seats. All flights will feature first-class seating.
The first flight from Denver to GSP will be on June 6, departing at 5:30 p.m. and arriving in Greer at 10:38 p.m.
The first flight out to Denver departs from GSP on June 7 at 6 a.m. and arrives at 7:31 a.m. (Mountain time).
“We are pleased to continue to expand our relationship with United Airlines,” said Dave Edwards, GSP’s president and CEO, in a news release. “Denver is one of the top ten cities that GSP passengers visit the most. This new service will make it more convenient for passengers to visit Denver or connect to other West Coast destinations.”
United currently offers daily nonstop flights from GSP to Chicago (ORD), Houston (IAH), Newark, N.J. (EWR) and Washington D.C. (IAD). Flights can be booked at united.com.
