Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Widespread damage is reported across the area following early morning storms that rolled through the Upstate, Western North Carolina, and North Eastern Georgia.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, there are numerous reports tress down in roadways in Anderson, Laurens, Greenville and Spartanburg Counties.
In Anderson County there are multiple trees down reported along S.C. 81, trees down in Laurens County along S.C. 101, and trees down all over roads in Greenville and Spartanburg county.
Duke Energy is reporting power outages across the area.
We're working to confirm if a tornado touched down in Seneca.
We'll continue to update as more information comes in.
