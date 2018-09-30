WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina)- Damage has been reported across Western North Carolina as heavy rain moves through the area.
Broad River Volunteer Fire and Rescue is reporting the following issues caused by overnight flooding:
- One lane closed on 2038 Old Fort Road near Stone Mountain Baptist Church
- 2000 block of NC-9 near Gold Anchor has 3-4: of standing water
- One lane closed Lower Sand Branch Road near Frosty Hollow
The department also says numerous places along NC-9, Old Fort Road and side roads have debris in the roadway.
The Lake Lure Police Department says a road is closed due to a bridge collapse. Officers are reporting a bridge collapse on Gateway Road in Rumbling Bald Resort.
The area is currently closed and the road is blocked.
Officials are urging residents to stay safe and use caution while in areas with storm damage.
