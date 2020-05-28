SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As severe thunderstorms rolled through our area Thursday night, trees were taken down onto roadways.
Spartanbrug County dispatch confirmed they had two active calls near Pacolet before 10 p.m. One call was near Morningstar Baptist Church, and the other near Rock Quarry Road.
South Carolina Highway Patrol's live incident tracker also indicated DOT crews were en route to clear a fallen tree from the roadway on Southport Road, near Fretwell Road.
FOX Carolina photographer Ashton Frager came across anoter tree hanging across the roadway along Structofab road in Pacolet as well.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them on tonight's round of severe weather.
